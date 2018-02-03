Mobile Library Schedule: Saturday, Feb. 3
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 3, 2018 5:54 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Turbeville IGA.
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 3, 2018 5:54 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Turbeville IGA.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.