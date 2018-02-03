Evening Weather: Saturday, Feb. 3
by Staff Reports | February 3, 2018 5:29 pm
Last Updated: February 3, 2018 at 3:32 am
A slight chance of rain after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.