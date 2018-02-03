Eagles fall to Bethune-Bowman
by Submitted by Reader | February 3, 2018 4:47 pm
The Scott’s Branch High School /eagles fell Friday night to Bethune-Bowman by a final score of 72-40. Treyshawn Moore led the Eagles with 10 points, while Levontae Fleming followed with seven points. Daezhon Dingle had si points. Jimek weeks had three points, while Gabriel Oliver and Franklin Thompson each had two points.
