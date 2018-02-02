Wreck with injuries at 101SB
by Staff Reports | February 2, 2018 8:10 pm
Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 9:15 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently reporting a wreck with injuries at the 101 southbound mile-marker on Interstate 95. This area includes the Lake Marion Bridge between Orangeburg and Clarendon counties. Traffic will likely be slower during this time.
