Wreck at SC 261, US 521
by Staff Reports | February 2, 2018 8:12 pm
Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 9:14 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently reporting a wreck with no injuries at S.C 261 and U.S. 521 in Manning near the Kent bicycle plant.
