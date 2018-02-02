St. Paul Elementary Awards Day
by Reporter | February 2, 2018 12:53 pm
Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 11:11 am
Pictured above – Nathaniel Davis, a 6th grader from Mrs. Topor-Campbell’s class, welcoming students to Awards Day.
