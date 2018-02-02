ManningLive

St. Paul Elementary Awards Day

by | February 2, 2018 12:53 pm

Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 11:11 am

Pictured above – Nathaniel Davis, a 6th grader from Mrs. Topor-Campbell’s class, welcoming students to Awards Day.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live