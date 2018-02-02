St. Paul Elementary Awards Day Recipient
by Reporter | February 2, 2018 12:37 pm
Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 10:58 am
Jahari Junious – Grade 2
Mrs. Zeigler’s Class
Principal’s Honor Roll
Highest Average (Social Studies)
Congratulations Jahari!
