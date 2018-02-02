St. Paul Elementary Appreciates Volunteers
by Reporter | February 2, 2018 4:48 pm
The St. Paul local community members recently gave their time to the students of St. Paul Elementary of Clarendon School District One. Teachers had the pleasure of co-teaching while volunteers spent some time in their classrooms. We would like to give a big thank you to our volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, please call 803 574 2150.
Pictured from left to right
Gwendolyn Snider (Guidance Counselor)
Courtney Brown and Stephanie Barkley from Lake Marion Ins. Co.
Pastor Robert China
Ashley Frye also from Lake Marion
Barbara Hill ( Literacy Coach)
Bridget Wells Walker Tire Co.
Other volunteers included Mrs .Patricia Pringle, Mrs. Beatrice Rivers, and Mrs. Shaneka Dixon .
Barbara Hill
St. Paul Elementary School
Reading Coach
21st Century After-School Coordinator
803-574-2150 (ext 307)
Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours. John Locke
