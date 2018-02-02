Morning Weather: Friday, Feb. 2
by Submitted via Email | February 2, 2018 5:19 am
Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 12:23 am
A slight chance of showers before 10am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.