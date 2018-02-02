Johnson makes Newberry College’s Dean’s List

Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 6:05 am

Manning native Nigel Johnson has been named to the Newberry College Dean’s List for Fall 2017. Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

A total of 400 students earned Dean’s List honors for the fall semester.