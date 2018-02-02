Evening Weather: Friday, Feb. 2
by Submitted via Email | February 2, 2018 5:19 pm
Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 2:47 am
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
