Clarendon GOP to meet Thursday

Last Updated: February 2, 2018 at 2:04 pm

The Clarendon County GOP will meet Thursday at the Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church 2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Hwy. 521 & State Hwy. 261) Manning, SC 29102

Doors will open at 6 pm with supper at 6:30 pm. Food will be furnished by the ladies of the church,. Donations will be accepted.

Program will begin at 7:00pm.

Our special guest will be SC Atty. Gen. Alan Wilson.