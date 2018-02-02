Clarendon GOP to meet Thursday
The Clarendon County GOP will meet Thursday at the Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church 2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Hwy. 521 & State Hwy. 261) Manning, SC 29102
Doors will open at 6 pm with supper at 6:30 pm. Food will be furnished by the ladies of the church,. Donations will be accepted.
Program will begin at 7:00pm.
Our special guest will be SC Atty. Gen. Alan Wilson.
