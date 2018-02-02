CCTC 2017 Fall Full-Time President’s List

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 11:39 pm

Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota announced this week that more than 400 students had made various honor rolls, including the 2017 Fall Full-Time President’s List, which recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the term.

Clarendon County

Justin R. Alsbrook, Haley E. Andersen, Anna K. Bench, Brittani N. Bensoussan, Chris A. Bryant, Tanner B. Bryant, Paul J. Christensen, Gracelyn D. Coker, Angela M. Coker, Kinsley R. Driggers, Bailey A. Evans, Gavin C. Gibbons, Damien L. Gist, Dayquan N. Harrison, Debra P. Hosford, Shameka M. Jackson, Grace M. Joyner, Brice A. Laney, April C. Lukomski, Corey J. McElveen, Harmoni J. Parker, Thomas C. Shotwell, Heather L. Varn, Emilee M. Welch

Florence County

Madison P. Spring

Kershaw County

Cole N. Bodiford, Jessica C. Brazell, Lindsey P. Burris, Shahbano Dar, Meghan Gillespie, De’Ablo L. Halley, Ethan Harllee, Tavis A. Jenkins, Travis J. Jowers, Jake D. Kirby, Madison L. Krouse, Jesse G. McCullough, Keith A. Miller, Kristen E. Nygaard, Matthew Stevens, Bailey R. Thomas, Courtney L. Titley, Michaela K. Willoughby

Lee County

John S. Arledge, David A. Botzer, Shakira T. Brailsford, Ke’osha Evins, Aniya T. Holmes, Rayshawn Q. Holmes, Amir S. Jackson, Destiny N. Johnson, Ayanah S. Lucas, Ashley D. Martin, Sierra L. Martin, Ja’Curas J. McCloud, Laci M. McElveen, Kelli N. McElveen, Shakaila J. Pollard, Janayla T. Smith, Lane S. Stacey, Cody A. Watson, Courtney T. Wilson, Leroy J. Woods, Emani Young Fortune

Orangeburg County

Austin S. Pierce

Sumter County

Leslie M. Abraham, Amanda J. Adams, Michael T. Babirad, Madison P. Barkley, Daniel O. Barwick, April D. Beilman, Brittany A. Bickford, Jeannine S. Brooks, Chelsea B. Capps, Alana R. Clawson, Tonyea L. Daley, Samuel G. Dubose, Joy M. Dukes, Kelsey M. Durant, Kari L. Estimable, Shanine T. Fullard, Caitlyn R. Greenwood, Mandy M. Haselton, Abby V. Hinson, Rachel A. Knauer, Denaysha K. McGee, Aiyande D. McGill, Keirria E. McKelvie, Adrienne McTeer, Owen A. Minello, Brittney K. Morant, Jamie L. Nahooikaika, Ioana M. Noje-Rowe, Brittany N. Pack, Clayton W. Possert, Joseph D. Safford, Nyaaisjah T. Samuel, Tiffany M. Sharkey, Tzelayah N. Sheloh, Joseph R. Stabler, Ashley M. Streety, Allison L. Tuxford, Paula Vaden, Yadira Viera, Jason T. Watkins, Jay G. Wessendorf, Davon M. Wright