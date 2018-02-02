CCTC 2017 Fall Full-Time President’s List
Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota announced this week that more than 400 students had made various honor rolls, including the 2017 Fall Full-Time President’s List, which recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieved a 4.0 grade point average for the term.
Clarendon County
Justin R. Alsbrook, Haley E. Andersen, Anna K. Bench, Brittani N. Bensoussan, Chris A. Bryant, Tanner B. Bryant, Paul J. Christensen, Gracelyn D. Coker, Angela M. Coker, Kinsley R. Driggers, Bailey A. Evans, Gavin C. Gibbons, Damien L. Gist, Dayquan N. Harrison, Debra P. Hosford, Shameka M. Jackson, Grace M. Joyner, Brice A. Laney, April C. Lukomski, Corey J. McElveen, Harmoni J. Parker, Thomas C. Shotwell, Heather L. Varn, Emilee M. Welch
Florence County
Madison P. Spring
Kershaw County
Cole N. Bodiford, Jessica C. Brazell, Lindsey P. Burris, Shahbano Dar, Meghan Gillespie, De’Ablo L. Halley, Ethan Harllee, Tavis A. Jenkins, Travis J. Jowers, Jake D. Kirby, Madison L. Krouse, Jesse G. McCullough, Keith A. Miller, Kristen E. Nygaard, Matthew Stevens, Bailey R. Thomas, Courtney L. Titley, Michaela K. Willoughby
Lee County
John S. Arledge, David A. Botzer, Shakira T. Brailsford, Ke’osha Evins, Aniya T. Holmes, Rayshawn Q. Holmes, Amir S. Jackson, Destiny N. Johnson, Ayanah S. Lucas, Ashley D. Martin, Sierra L. Martin, Ja’Curas J. McCloud, Laci M. McElveen, Kelli N. McElveen, Shakaila J. Pollard, Janayla T. Smith, Lane S. Stacey, Cody A. Watson, Courtney T. Wilson, Leroy J. Woods, Emani Young Fortune
Orangeburg County
Austin S. Pierce
Sumter County
Leslie M. Abraham, Amanda J. Adams, Michael T. Babirad, Madison P. Barkley, Daniel O. Barwick, April D. Beilman, Brittany A. Bickford, Jeannine S. Brooks, Chelsea B. Capps, Alana R. Clawson, Tonyea L. Daley, Samuel G. Dubose, Joy M. Dukes, Kelsey M. Durant, Kari L. Estimable, Shanine T. Fullard, Caitlyn R. Greenwood, Mandy M. Haselton, Abby V. Hinson, Rachel A. Knauer, Denaysha K. McGee, Aiyande D. McGill, Keirria E. McKelvie, Adrienne McTeer, Owen A. Minello, Brittney K. Morant, Jamie L. Nahooikaika, Ioana M. Noje-Rowe, Brittany N. Pack, Clayton W. Possert, Joseph D. Safford, Nyaaisjah T. Samuel, Tiffany M. Sharkey, Tzelayah N. Sheloh, Joseph R. Stabler, Ashley M. Streety, Allison L. Tuxford, Paula Vaden, Yadira Viera, Jason T. Watkins, Jay G. Wessendorf, Davon M. Wright
