SC Chamber thanks Gowdy for service to state, nation

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce issued the below statement regarding Congressman Trey Gowdy’s announcement that he will not seek re-election at the conclusion of his current term:kk

“The Palmetto State’s business community appreciates Congressman Gowdy’s dedication to improving the lives of his constituents through his leadership in the United States House. We have no doubt that he will be successful in his future endeavors and continue to serve the people of South Carolina, and our nation, with strength and dignity” said Ted Pitts, President & CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.