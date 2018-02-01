Saints Varsity Ladies defeated by Holly Hill Academy
by Reporter | February 1, 2018 5:35 pm
Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 4:31 pm
Clarendon Hall varsity girls lost to Holly Hill by a score of 28-47. Whitney Avins paced the Saints with 14 points. Mallory McIntosh added 6 points.
Ritchie Way
Athletic Director
Clarendon Hall
