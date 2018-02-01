Pet of the Day: Chico

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:21 am

Chico is a 3 year old white and tan male Chihuahua Mix. He is a little timid at first but opens up very quickly! He loves attention and for his belly to be rubbed. Chico is current on all of his vaccinations, and has been neutered and tested negative for heartworms. You can get pre–approved for Chico by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.