Pet of the Day: Chico
by Submitted via Email | February 1, 2018 5:40 am
Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:21 am
Chico is a 3 year old white and tan male Chihuahua Mix. He is a little timid at first but opens up very quickly! He loves attention and for his belly to be rubbed. Chico is current on all of his vaccinations, and has been neutered and tested negative for heartworms. You can get pre–approved for Chico by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.