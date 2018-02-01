McMaster thanks Gowdy for service to state, nation

Gov. Henry McMaster Wednesday released the following statement on Rep. Trey Gowdy’s decision to not seek re-election to the United States House of Representatives:

“I have witnessed firsthand Rep. Gowdy’s dedication and commitment to justice from the courtroom to Congress. His leadership and service on behalf of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, Fourth Congressional District, South Carolina, and America has been exemplary, and deserves the appreciation of all.”