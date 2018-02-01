Lady Swampcats fall to Thomas Sumter

Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 12:18 am

The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell 44-38 on Wednesay night to t/homas Sumter. Lexi Bennett was the lead scorer for the Lady Cats, with 11 points, followed by Brooke Bennett with 10 points, Olivia Coker with five, and Mason Ham, sarah Knight Nalley and Sarah Frazier with four points each.

The team will play Friday at Orangeburg Prep.