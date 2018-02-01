Keel to serve another term as SLED head

The head law enforcement officer for the state of South Carolina is now set to serve another term after reappointment Wednesday by Gov. Henry McMaster.

State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel was first appointed to the No. 1 law enforcement officer’s position in June 2011 by Gov. Nikki Haley. He has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement.

“Chief Keel has served our state with great honor, integrity, and leadership for many years, and there is no one more qualified or more fitting to lead one our state’s superior law enforcement agencies,” said McMaster. “I’m proud to reappoint Chief Keel. With leaders like him at the helm, the people of South Carolina can rest assured that our state is in good hands.”

“I am honored that Governor McMaster has chosen to reappoint me as chief of SLED for another six years,” Keel said. “It is an affirmation of the hard work, dedication and respect achieved by the men and women of SLED, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as their chief.”

Keel began his career at SLED in 1979 after graduating from Georgia Southern University, and, while serving with the agency, earned a juris doctor degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1995. Additionally, he is a graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, the FBI National Academy, and the FBI National Executive Institute.

Keel’s nomination has been sent to the Senate for confirmation and he will serve a six-year term.