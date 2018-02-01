JV Lady Saints earn Victory over Holly Hill
Clarendon Hall JV girls picked up a region win over Holly Hill Academy by a score of 30-26. The Lady Saints were led by Amberly Way with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Hadleigh McIntosh and Bailey Corbett added 5 points each with Corbett collecting 12 rebounds.The JV Saints are now 6-5 in region play. They finish their regular season on Friday at home against Patrick Henry starting at 4:00.
