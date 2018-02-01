Clarendon Hall JV Boys lose to Holly Hill
Clarendon Hall JV boys lost to Holly Hill Academy by a score of 21-31. The Saints were led by Josh Kennard with 8 points. Justin James added 6 points.
Submitted by:
Ritchie Way
Athletic Director
Clarendon Hall
