Clarendon Hall B-Team Girls Finish with Perfect Season
by Reporter | February 1, 2018 7:09 pm
Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 10:04 pm
Clarendon Hall B-Team girls traveled to St. Johns Christian of Moncks Corner on Wednesday and picked up a win by a score of 16-15. The Lady Saints were led by Colleen McIntosh with 8 points. Ashlynn Ewell added 4 points. Macie McIntosh and Sidney Berry finished with 2 points each. The Lady Saints finish their season with 7-0 record.
