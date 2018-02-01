Clarendon County Recreation Department holding Baseball and Softball Registration

Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 2:02 pm

THE CLARENDON COUNTY RECREATION DEPARTMENT

will hold registration for

T-Ball, Coach Pitch Baseball, Baseball and Softball on the following dates:

January 16 – February 16: (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 am – 3:00 pm at J.C. Britton Park (county ballfields) on Raccoon Road in Manning and (Mon. –Fri.) 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Smith Field in Turbeville.

The following is a list of requirements one must have when registering:

1) Child’s birth certificate

2) $40 fee. We now accept debit/credit cards with a processing fee included.

3) Parents signature on the registration form

THERE WILL BE A $5.00 LATE FEE FOR ANY REGISTRATIONS ACCEPTED AFTER

FEBRUARY 16, 2018.

The following are the age groups being offered:

BASEBALL (Manning & Summerton) Turbeville

T-Ball 4-5 yr. old (Boys and Girls) 3-4 yr. old T-Ball

Coach Pitch 6-7 yr. old (Boys and Girls) 5-6 yr. old Coach Pitch

Dixie Minors 8-10 yr. old (Boys) 7-8 yr. old Coach Pitch

Dixie Youth 11-12 yr. old (Boys) 9-10 yr. old Dixie Minors

Dixie Boys 13-14 yr. old (Boys) 11-12 yr. old Dixie Majors

13-14 yr. old Dixie Boys

***ALL AGES ARE AS OF MAY 1, 2018***

SOFTBALL (Manning and Summerton (FAST-PITCH ONLY) Turbeville

Dixie Angels 8 – 10 yr. old (Girls) 3-5 yr. old Sweeties

Dixie Ponytails 11 – 12 yr. old (Girls) 6-8 yr. old Darlings

Dixie Belles 13 – 15 yr. old (Girls) 9-10 yr. old Angels

11-12 yr. old Ponytails

13-15 yr. old Belles

***ALL AGES ARE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2018***

EQUIPMENT REQUIRED BY PARTICIPANTS:

BASEBALL — Players must provide their pants, gloves, shoes & helmets (with face mask and chin strap)

SOFTBALL — Players must provide their pants, gloves, shoes & helmets (with face mask and chin strap)

Helmets not required for T-Ball and Coach Pitch in Manning.

REQUESTS FOR PARTICULAR COACHES OR TEAMS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. FOR INFORMATION ON REGISTRATION, CONTACT THE RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT 473-3543.

Information provided by Clarendon County Recreation Department