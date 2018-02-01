Clarendon County Recreation Department holding Baseball and Softball Registration
THE CLARENDON COUNTY RECREATION DEPARTMENT
will hold registration for
T-Ball, Coach Pitch Baseball, Baseball and Softball on the following dates:
January 16 – February 16: (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 am – 3:00 pm at J.C. Britton Park (county ballfields) on Raccoon Road in Manning and (Mon. –Fri.) 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Smith Field in Turbeville.
The following is a list of requirements one must have when registering:
1) Child’s birth certificate
2) $40 fee. We now accept debit/credit cards with a processing fee included.
3) Parents signature on the registration form
THERE WILL BE A $5.00 LATE FEE FOR ANY REGISTRATIONS ACCEPTED AFTER
FEBRUARY 16, 2018.
The following are the age groups being offered:
BASEBALL (Manning & Summerton) Turbeville
T-Ball 4-5 yr. old (Boys and Girls) 3-4 yr. old T-Ball
Coach Pitch 6-7 yr. old (Boys and Girls) 5-6 yr. old Coach Pitch
Dixie Minors 8-10 yr. old (Boys) 7-8 yr. old Coach Pitch
Dixie Youth 11-12 yr. old (Boys) 9-10 yr. old Dixie Minors
Dixie Boys 13-14 yr. old (Boys) 11-12 yr. old Dixie Majors
13-14 yr. old Dixie Boys
***ALL AGES ARE AS OF MAY 1, 2018***
SOFTBALL (Manning and Summerton (FAST-PITCH ONLY) Turbeville
Dixie Angels 8 – 10 yr. old (Girls) 3-5 yr. old Sweeties
Dixie Ponytails 11 – 12 yr. old (Girls) 6-8 yr. old Darlings
Dixie Belles 13 – 15 yr. old (Girls) 9-10 yr. old Angels
11-12 yr. old Ponytails
13-15 yr. old Belles
***ALL AGES ARE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2018***
EQUIPMENT REQUIRED BY PARTICIPANTS:
BASEBALL — Players must provide their pants, gloves, shoes & helmets (with face mask and chin strap)
SOFTBALL — Players must provide their pants, gloves, shoes & helmets (with face mask and chin strap)
Helmets not required for T-Ball and Coach Pitch in Manning.
REQUESTS FOR PARTICULAR COACHES OR TEAMS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. FOR INFORMATION ON REGISTRATION, CONTACT THE RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT 473-3543.
Information provided by Clarendon County Recreation Department
