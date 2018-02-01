Claflin University Director of Bands works with Monarchs
by Submitted via Facebook | February 1, 2018 6:07 am
Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 10:12 pm
Claflin University Director of Bands Dr. Margret Wetitzel came to Clarendon School District 2 to work with the Manning High Symphonic Band this wee in preparation for the South Carolina Band Directors Association Concert Performance Assessment.
