8 Clarendon residents make Coastal Fall 2017 Dean’s List

Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 6:01 am

Nine Clarendon residents were among more than 2,400 students at Coastal Carolina University to make the Fall 2017 Dean’s List for academic achievement. To qualify for the Dean’s List, freshmen must earn a 3.25 GPA, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 GPA.

Clarendon students who made the Dean’s List for fall include exercise and sport science major Kevin Gist of Manning; management major Katherine Ard and public health major Tionna Brogon, both of New Zion; exercise and sport science major Christavis Johnson, biology major Corie Pearson, psychology major Shaquelah walters and bioogy major Tyrek Weeks, all of Summerton; and biology major Tynekqua Jackson of Turbeville.