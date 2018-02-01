5 Clarendonians named to USC Sumter President’s List

Last Updated: February 1, 2018 at 5:36 am

Several local students were named to the Fall 2017 President’s List at the University of South Carolina Sumter this week. To be included, students must have maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking 12 or more credit hours.

Honorees included Mackenzie Ham of Manning; Alexis Guessregen, Brianna Hill and Ella Wray-Carnes, all of Summerton; and Malorie Berry of Turbeville.