Senator Scott’s Releases Statement on Trump’s State of the Union

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 11:44 am

WASHINGTON – “Tonight the President shared how America is open for business. We were able to pass a once-in-a-generation opportunity  tax reform. As the President mentioned during his speech tonight, this monumental accomplishment has produced amazing results. Over 3 million workers are receiving increased benefits, and 90 percent of Americans will see bigger paychecks. This is great news for single mothers, young entrepreneurs and hardworking Americans who want to simply provide for their families.

“As we look for more ways to strengthen our economy, it was great to hear the President also talk about workforce development and trade policy tonight.

“I was also pleased to hear the President focus on national security. His decision to keep the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (GITMO) is smart, necessary, and will keep our nation safer.

“Additionally, we must ensure our troops are trained and equipped with necessary resources, to help them prepare for future and ongoing threats against our democracy  while also, maintaining policy that promotes peace and stability around the world. And by inviting heroes such as Corporal Matthew Bradford, whose story should spark the patriotism in all of our hearts, the President only continues to show his commitment to our brave men and women in uniform.

“While there is still progress to be made culturally, I believe the policies we put forth will only continue to encourage tremendous success. Whether it is by creating more jobs right here at home or moving forward on border security and a permanent solution for DREAMERS, we will build a brighter future for generations to come.”