Local Teacher Inducted into Teacher’s Hall of Fame

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 12:45 pm

PICTURED ABOVE: Lisa Justice and Beverly Felder

MANNING, SC – Beverly Felder, a teacher with Adult Education staff at F.E. Dubose Career Center, was inducted into the Teacher’s Hall of Fame for her 30 years of service in the field of adult education. She was honored at the recent awards banquet held at the Columbia Convention Center on Friday, January 26 by the Office of Adult Education.

Congratulations Beverly on your dedication, hard work and continued service in helping students to realize their dreams.

Submitted by Lisa Justice