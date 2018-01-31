LMA JV Girls defeat Florence Christian
by Reporter | January 31, 2018 11:23 am
Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 2:17 pm
MANNING, SC – The Laurence Manning JV girls defeated Florence Christian in Manning by a score of 37-33 on January 30th. Audrey Bennett led the way for the Swampcats with 23 points. Madison Truett added 6 points. The victory avenged a 43-20 defeat two weeks ago in Florence. The Swampcats now have 8 wins and 3 losses this season and are 2-2 in conference play.
The Swampcats play at Thomas Sumter tomorrow at 4:00.
Submitted by
Jack Gibson
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.