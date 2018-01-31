Josephine Pack McCarthy

PAXVILLE – Josephine Pack McCarthy, 95, widow of Webster Owen McCarthy, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at her home.

Born October 1, 1922, in Paxville, she was a daughter of the late William Claudius Pack and the late Annie Bagnal Pack. She was a member of Paxville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by four children, Mary Jo Mitchum (Leonard), Robert McCarthy (Barbara), Raymond McCarthy (Kathy) and Ellen Hamilton (Mark), all of Paxville; nine grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Paxville Cemetery with the Rev. George Gain and Earl Rowland officiating.

Pallbearers will be Marshall Hamilton, Owen Hamilton, Mark Hamilton, Joshua McCarthy, Joey Archibald and Garth McCall.

The family will receive friends at the residence, 1052 Pack Street, Paxville, SC.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or to the South Carolina Salvation Army, www.salvationarmycarolinas.org or to Paxville United Methodist Church, c/o Harold Corbett, 1130 McLeod Road, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org