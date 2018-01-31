Clarendon County Adult Education Staff Honored at State-Wide Awards Banquet
PICTURED ABOVE: Ann Cutter, Marian Evans, Jennie Simmons, Lisa Justice, Beverly Felder
MANNING, SC – Clarendon County Adult Education was honored by the Office of Adult Education at the recent awards banquet held at the Columbia Convention Center on Friday, January 26. The program, represented by Director Lisa Justice, was recognized for exceeding all six performance measures set by state and national standards. Only fifteen of the fifty-six adult education programs in South Carolina received this distinction.
