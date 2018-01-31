Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail to hit the Waters of Santee-Cooper

Last Updated: January 31, 2018 at 12:57 pm

The Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will hit the waters of Santee Cooper (Marion & Moultrie Lakes) at Cross, South Carolina, March 10, 2018. This is the opportunity for catfish anglers to compete for cash, prizes and a chance to advance to the Cabela’s King Kat Classic Championship. This year’s Classic Championship will be held September 14 & 15, 2018 on the Ohio River at Jeffersonville, Indiana and will have a guaranteed payout of $110,000 in cash and prizes. Be sure to check out our website at: www.kingkatusa.com and like our Cabela’s King Kat Facebook Page. Both sites contain new and exciting information on our events along with special information for catfish anglers everywhere.

Registration

Late registration will be held Friday, March 9 the day before competition at Blacks Camp, 1370 Blacks Camp Road, Cross, SC from 5-7 pm. Captains Meeting/Seminar will follow at 7pm. Must be a member of the King Kat Association to fish this event. A one year membership is $30.00. To pre-register go on line to: www.kingkatusa.com or call (502) 384-5924. Legal waters for the event will be: Anglers may fish both Marion and Moultrie Lakes.

Weigh-In Site

The tournament weigh-in will be held at Blacks Camp, 1370 Blacks Camp Road, Cross, SC. Tournament hours are 6:30 AM until 3:00 PM. All anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 4:00 PM with a 5 fish limit per team. To help preserve the sport only live fish will be weighed in and all fish will be released after the tournament. For a complete list of rules visit our website: www.kingkatusa.com or phone Cabela’s King Kat Headquarters at: (502) 384-5924.

Sponsor and Host Lodging for this Event

Blacks Camp would like to welcome all Cabela’s King Kat anglers and their guest and hope they take the opportunity to enjoy the many attractions in the area. For more information about the city please call (843) 753-2231 or visit their website at: www.blackscamp.com. Host lodging for the event will be Blacks Camp, 1370 Blacks Camp Road, Cross, SC. For reservations, please call (843) 312-3080. Rooms may be limited, it is recommended that participants make their reservations early.

Free Kids Fishing Rodeo

In conjunction with the tournament the Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail will hold the Cabela’s King Kat Kids event on Saturday, March 10 at Blacks Camp, 1370 Blacks Camp Road, Cross, SC. The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 and younger. Sign up is from 8:00 AM till 9:00 AM with the Kid’s Fishing Event starting at 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. All children will receive a prize just for entering. Bring your favorite rod, reel and bait and show your true fishing ability. All children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Prizes for winners will be given in two age groups, 0-7 and 8-12. The event is free to all children 12 and under with all participants eligible for a chance to win one of the six, Outdoor Promotions $1,000.00 scholarships.

Outdoor Promotions and our anglers have contributed $350,000.00 to the “Kids” Scholarships since 1997. We are very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in our tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Outdoor Promotions “Kids Fishing Rodeos”.

NATIONAL SPONSORS:

Cabela’s, Adventure Products EGO Nets, RigRap, B ‘n’ M Poles, Minn Kota, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Driftmaster Rodholders, Gamma Line, Humminbird Electronics, World Fishing Network – WFN, Rippin’ Lips, Cat River Anchors, Sunsect Sunscreen & Insect Repellent, Humminbird Lakemaster Maps, Digital EFX Wraps, Tentology, Gill Rainwear, Catfish Now, Whisker Wear, The Original Clearboard, Extreme Bait Systems and Katfish Clothing.

Submitted by:

Shelly Clark