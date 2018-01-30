Williamsburg Academy takes First Place in annual Math Contest

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Williamsburg Academy finished in first place at the 20th Annual Williamsburg Technical College Math Contest Friday.

This is the first time Williamsburg Academy has won the contest in nearly 10 years, according to a news release from Williamsburg Technical College. The winning team consisted of Lane Brown, Adam Moore, Jacob Mouzon, Lauren Williamson and Trevor Moore. Chuck Montgomery is the team’s instructor.

As the winning team, Williamsburg Academy will have its name engraved on the “Ein-stein” trophy that features the team names of all past math contest winners. The trophy will be displayed at Williamsburg Academy for one year. Members of the math team were also awarded medallions, a trophy and $300 from the Williamsburg Technical College Foundation for the school’s math budget.

Andrews High School, Carvers Bay High School, C.E. Murray High School, Johnsonville High School and Kingstree Senior High School also participated in this year’s math contest.

Andrews High School placed second in the contest, and Carvers Bay High School placed third. Both schools won plaques and medallions. In addition, Andrews High School won $200 for its math budget. Carvers Bay High School won $100.

All participants received a 2018 WTC Math Contest shirt and participation medals.

