State Superintendent Molly Spearman’s January Education Update
by Reporter | January 30, 2018 6:08 pm
Last Updated: January 30, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Watch Superintendent Molly Spearman’s January Education Update on the Milken Educator Awards, National School Choice Week and a few of her legislative priorities for 2018!
