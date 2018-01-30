ManningLive

Dog of the Day, Adopt Sasha Rose

January 30, 2018

Last Updated: January 30, 2018 at 1:11 pm

 
“Sasha-Rose” is a 1 year old female Great Pyrenees/ Lab mix.  She is current on all of her vaccinations, been spayed and tested negative for heartworms.  She knows her name and some basic commands.  She is a very smart dog that learns very quickly and is gentle as a feather!  If you think this is the girl for you, get pre – approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com
 
 
Kayla Powell, Adoption Coordinator
A Second Chance Animal Shelter
Office:  (803) 473-7075 
E-mail:  asheltermgr@ftc-i.net
Website: http://www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com
Facebook:  ASCAS Manning SC

