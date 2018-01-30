Dog of the Day, Adopt Sasha Rose
“Sasha-Rose” is a 1 year old female Great Pyrenees/ Lab mix. She is current on all of her vaccinations, been spayed and tested negative for heartworms. She knows her name and some basic commands. She is a very smart dog that learns very quickly and is gentle as a feather! If you think this is the girl for you, get pre – approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.
