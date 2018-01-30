Announcing Engagement of Erica Suzanne Peterson to Cameron Aude Ford

Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie D. Peterson announce the engagement of their daughter, Erica Suzanne Peterson, to Cameron Aude Ford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley A. Ford. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Brewer Sr. of Manning and Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Peterson Sr. of Sumter. Erica is a graduate of Laurence Manning High School, Manning and Coastal Carolina University in Conway, with a bachelor of science in exercise science/sports medicine. Erica is employed with Wellmore of Daniel Island.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Starkey of Fairmont, West Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. William H. Ford, formerly of Fairmont, West Virginia. He is a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Erskine College, Due West, with a bachelor of science in business administration. Cameron is employed with Chick-Fil-A of Myrtle Beach.

The wedding is planned for April 28, 2018, at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina.