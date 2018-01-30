Announcing Engagement of Erica Suzanne Peterson to Cameron Aude Ford
by Reporter | January 30, 2018 2:59 pm
Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie D. Peterson announce the engagement of their daughter, Erica Suzanne Peterson, to Cameron Aude Ford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley A. Ford. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Brewer Sr. of Manning and Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Peterson Sr. of Sumter. Erica is a graduate of Laurence Manning High School, Manning and Coastal Carolina University in Conway, with a bachelor of science in exercise science/sports medicine. Erica is employed with Wellmore of Daniel Island.
The groom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Starkey of Fairmont, West Virginia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. William H. Ford, formerly of Fairmont, West Virginia. He is a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport, West Virginia, and Erskine College, Due West, with a bachelor of science in business administration. Cameron is employed with Chick-Fil-A of Myrtle Beach.
The wedding is planned for April 28, 2018, at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina.
