Alexander Martin
by Reporter | January 30, 2018 2:43 pm
MANNING, SC
Alexander Martin, 78, widower of Theola Witherspoon Martin died Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at McLeod Health Clarendon, Manning, SC. He was born July 13, 1939 in Manning, SC a son of the late James Ernest Martin and Victoria Thames Martin.The family is receiving friends beginning Wednesday, January 31th, at the home of his sister Ella Mae Martin 301 Hopkins St., Manning, SC.
