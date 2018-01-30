Adopt a Pet of the Week
by Reporter | January 30, 2018 4:16 pm
Last Updated: January 30, 2018 at 2:40 pm
“Samson” is a 5 month old Male Domestic Long Hair Kitten. He is such a very loving baby! He loves to have his belly rubbed and is most definitely a lap cat! He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, been neutered and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. Please stop by the shelter to see this beautiful boy and the rest of his siblings! Our office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.
Kayla Powell, Adoption Coordinator
A Second Chance Animal Shelter
Office: (803) 473-7075
E-mail: asheltermgr@ftc-i.net
Facebook: ASCAS Manning SC
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.