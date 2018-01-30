Adopt a Pet of the Week

Last Updated: January 30, 2018 at 2:40 pm

“Samson” is a 5 month old Male Domestic Long Hair Kitten. He is such a very loving baby! He loves to have his belly rubbed and is most definitely a lap cat! He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, been neutered and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. Please stop by the shelter to see this beautiful boy and the rest of his siblings! Our office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

Kayla Powell, Adoption Coordinator

A Second Chance Animal Shelter

Facebook: ASCAS Manning SC