Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Controlled Delivery, leading to Arrests

Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:03 pm

SUMTER, SC – On January 11, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officers from SLED and other officers, conducted a controlled delivery at 4273 Hickory Road in Sumter of a package that had been intercepted. Execution of a search warrant on the package revealed that it contained about 2339 grams (about 5 pounds) of suspected marijuana, valued at about $34,000. A stolen vehicle was discovered behind the residence. Warrants were issued for Rondell Deandre Harriett, 25, 4273 Hickory Road, Sumter. However, he eluded capture until yesterday, Wednesday, January 24, 2018, when he turned himself in to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. Harriett has been charged with manufacturing or possessing other substances in Schedules I, II and III with intent to distribute and possession of, concealing, selling or disposing of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more. He was released Wednesday on $7,500 surety bond, plus monitoring. Also on January 11, a deputy stopped a vehicle on St. Mark Circle off of St. Paul Church Road in Sumter County and the deputy reported the smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search revealed about 1.5 pounds of marijuana, valued at about $13,600, as well as a 9mm pistol and an assault rifle. Jamerson Jamel Alston, 30, 11 Caldwell St, Apt. 1, Sumter, and Steven Earl Bracey, 29, 1041 Old Pocalla Road, Sumter, were each charged with manufacturing or possessing other substances in Schedules I, II and III with intent to distribute. The weapons were also seized. They have both been released on bond.