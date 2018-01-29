SCDPS Reports Three Killed on SC Roads

Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:31 pm

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of three persons killed on South Carolina roadways from Friday, January 26, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, January 28, at midnight. As of January 28, 49 people have died on South Carolina highways, compared to 73 highway deaths during the same time period in 2017. Of the 38 motor vehicle occupants who have died in 2018, 22 were not wearing seat belts. Through midnight January 28, six pedestrians have died compared to nine in 2017; one motorcyclist has died compared to three in 2017; and two bicyclists have died compared to one in 2017 on state roads and highways.