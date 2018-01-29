Saints JV Boys fall to Andrew Jackson
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 6:32 pm
Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:34 pm
Clarendon Hall jv boys lost to Andrew Jackson a score of 26-44. The Saints were led by Josh Black with 10 points. Josh Kennard added 7 points.
Submitted by:
Ritchie Way
Athletic Director
Clarendon Hall
No comments yet.
