Pet of the Day: Paloma

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:26 am

Paloma is a 9 year old femal Calico DSH cat weighing approximately 12 pounds. She is current on all of her vaccinations, been spayed and tested negative for feline leukemia. She loves to have her belly rubbed and loves help you work! She is bonded with “Pippa” and both must go to a good home together. Her adoption fee is $50.00 with an approved application.