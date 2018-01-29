ManningLive

Manning City Council holding Special Called Meeting January 29 at 6:00 PM

by | January 29, 2018 1:16 pm

The Manning City Council is holding a Special Called Meeting on Monday, January 29 at 6:00 PM.

Submitted by

Daun Davis

City Clerk, City of Manning, SC
(803) 435-8477, ext. 5121

No comments yet.

