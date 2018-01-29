Manning City Council holding Special Called Meeting January 29 at 6:00 PM
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 1:16 pm
The Manning City Council is holding a Special Called Meeting on Monday, January 29 at 6:00 PM.
Submitted by
Daun Davis
City Clerk, City of Manning, SC
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.