MANNING, SC – Lucille Fleming Wilson, 85, widow of Perry Wilson, Jr., died Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at her residence, 3279 Home Branch Road, Manning, SC. She was born April 24, 1932 in the Bloomville Community of Clarendon County, a daughter of the late Sam Fleming and Alma Burgess Fleming.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilson will be held 2:30 PM Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Hayes F. Samuels, Sr., Memorial Chapel, 114 North Church St., Manning, SC. Rev. Bobby McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Fourth Cross Road Baptist Church Cemetery, Manning. SC.

The family is receiving friends at her residence.