LMA JV girls defeated by Orangeburg Prep

Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:41 pm

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning JV Girls Friday afternoon 34-20. The Indians never trailed. Breanna Boykin and Eaddy Gamble had 4 points each for LMA. LMA plays Florence Christian Tuesday at home.

The JV Lady Swampcats are now 7-3 on the season.

Submitted by:

Jack Gibson