LMA JV girls defeated by Orangeburg Prep
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 6:45 pm
Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:41 pm
Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning JV Girls Friday afternoon 34-20. The Indians never trailed. Breanna Boykin and Eaddy Gamble had 4 points each for LMA. LMA plays Florence Christian Tuesday at home.
The JV Lady Swampcats are now 7-3 on the season.
Submitted by:
Jack Gibson
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.