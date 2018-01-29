Henry Beaufort Jackson

Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:24 pm

Henry Beaufort Jackson, 85, widower of the late Fannie Black Jackson, died on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at his residence in Summerton, SC. He was born on March 1, 1932 in Clarendon County to the late Molly Mae Stukes Jackson and Henry Jackson.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his brother, John Jackson, 1164 Tisdale St., Summerton, SC, 29148.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to the professional care of King-Fields Mortuary, Summerton, SC. 803-485-5039