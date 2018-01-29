F.E. DuBose Career Center holds Winter Induction for National Technical Honor Society
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 12:04 pm
Twenty-six high school students from Clarendon County were recently welcomed into the F.E. DuBose Career Center chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during its winter induction, held on Wednesday, January 10. Highpoints of the program included a candle-lighting ceremony, reciting the pledge in front of parents and friends, and a special message from Interim Director, Lisa Justice. Students from East Clarendon High School, Manning High School, and Scott’s Branch High School were able to participate.
In order to be considered for membership, candidates must have a grade average of an “A” in his or her career and technical education classes taken at F.E. DuBose Career Center as well as a teacher recommendation. Beginning in Greenville over 30 years ago, the NTHS now has over 4000 chapters nationwide, with 350 in South Carolina. The F.E. DuBose organization is considered one of the top in the state and the fourth oldest in the country, according to advisor Jean Shaw. The candle-lighting presentation acknowledges the seven characteristics each inductee must uphold: knowledge, skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership. Each characteristic is also included in the pledge of membership.
While addressing the students, Justice expressed her hope for the future because of their strong character and high expectations. “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within,” said Justice, quoting well-known author Maya Angelou. “Let your light continue to shine, like these candles, because that is your hope and ours.” Justice was presented with an honorary NTHS membership at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Advisors Jean Shaw and LaTosha Hill plan an induction ceremony twice each school year, and second year members are part of the leadership team. NTHS membership comes with many benefits for students who attend F.E. DuBose Career Center. For more information, please contact the school at 803-473-2531.
Inductees:
Ariel Blackwell
Israel Brown
Cedijah Canty
Adonelle Childs
Ashley Clark
Letia Davis
Kyler Demery
Ruby Dozier
Deborah Footman
Miyuana Harvin
Jazlyn Hilton
Marah Jackson
Adriannah Johnson
Deavion Johnson
Faith Lawson
Tonia Lawson
Zachary Ligon
Jenna Mouzon
Rolando Nunez
Kennadi Pressley
Joshua Pringle
Diondra Seaberry
Taylor Tanner
David Way
Darius Way
Shania Wilson
Second Year Members Present:
Mercedes Oliver
Jordon Shaw
William Shaw
Cheerion White
Submitted by
Lisa H. Justice, Interim Director <justicelh@cctech.edu>
