Dominion Energy Contributes $15,000 to Support Salvation Army Meals Service to the Homeless and Hungry Program

Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:48 pm

Columbia, SC, January 29, 2018 – Dominion Energy has partnered with The Salvation Army of the Midlands to support the Meals Service to the Homeless and Hungry program through a Critical Community Needs Grant of $15,000. The grant comes from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the non-profit arm of Dominion Energy.

The homeless face extraordinary barriers in meeting basic human needs. Hunger is a major issue that The Salvation Army works to alleviate. The grant from the Dominion Energy will allow The Salvation Army to continue to provide nutritious breakfast, lunch, and supper meals at Transitions homeless recovery center.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation and their continued commitment to serving the homeless and hungry in our community,” said Major Henry Morris, Area Commander at The Salvation Army. “Last year, Salvation Army staff and volunteers served more than 246,000 meals through this program to people in need.”

“We recognize that many people in our communities struggle to afford basic necessities like food and shelter,” said Kristen Beckham, external affairs representative for Dominion Energy. “Dominion Energy’s grant to the Salvation Army’s Meals Service to the Homeless program will help meet the daily nutritional needs of the homeless and the hungry in downtown Columbia. We are honored to support this meaningful, impactful program and to be able to provide food products and supplies through this grant.”

About Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is dedicated to improving the physical, social and economic well-being of the communities served by Dominion Energy. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education and encourage community vitality. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DominionEnergy.com

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged

