Dominion Energy Contributes $15,000 to Support Salvation Army Meals Service to the Homeless and Hungry Program
by Reporter | January 29, 2018 8:00 pm
Last Updated: January 29, 2018 at 4:48 pm
Columbia, SC, January 29, 2018 – Dominion Energy has partnered with The Salvation Army of the Midlands to support the Meals Service to the Homeless and Hungry program through a Critical Community Needs Grant of $15,000. The grant comes from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the non-profit arm of Dominion Energy.
The homeless face extraordinary barriers in meeting basic human needs. Hunger is a major issue that The Salvation Army works to alleviate. The grant from the Dominion Energy will allow The Salvation Army to continue to provide nutritious breakfast, lunch, and supper meals at Transitions homeless recovery center.
“The Salvation Army is grateful for the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation and their continued commitment to serving the homeless and hungry in our community,” said Major Henry Morris, Area Commander at The Salvation Army. “Last year, Salvation Army staff and volunteers served more than 246,000 meals through this program to people in need.”
“We recognize that many people in our communities struggle to afford basic necessities like food and shelter,” said Kristen Beckham, external affairs representative for Dominion Energy. “Dominion Energy’s grant to the Salvation Army’s Meals Service to the Homeless program will help meet the daily nutritional needs of the homeless and the hungry in downtown Columbia. We are honored to support this meaningful, impactful program and to be able to provide food products and supplies through this grant.”
