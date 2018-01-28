Pet of the Day: Pippa

Last Updated: January 21, 2018 at 6:27 am

“Pippa” is a 7 year old female Calico DSH cat weighing approximately 10 pounds. She is current on all of her vaccinations, been spayed and tested negative for feline leukemia. She is such a sweet baby and is bonded with “Paloma” She must go in a pair! Her adoption fee is $50.00 with an approved application. You can get pre – approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com