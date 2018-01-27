Well, here we are
Today is my 18th day in the hospital since Dec. 1.
This is the third visit overall, necessitated by extreme dizziness and shortness of breath Sunday night. I had decided to lie down about 1 p.m. Sunday. I’d just gotten out of Palmetto Health Tuomey on Wednesday. I had been diagnosed with flu, mild peritonitis, enlarged spleen, bronchitis, cardiac ischemia, hypokalemia (high potassium) and sinusitis.
I was still trying to recover.
I woke up about 4 p.m. and walked to my bathroom, and could barely stand up. I made it to the living room. I couldn’t see. I couldn’t make out faces or read anything on my phone. I talked with my parents and we called 911.
This time around, I’ve had the added diagnoses of pneumonia, sepsis (from the peritonitis) and thrombocytopenia (something about excessive bleeding).
I was supposed to have my peritoneal dialysis catheter removed Thursday. Complications moved that to Friday. Thursday night, I had a nose bleed. They’re fairly common for me. But because I’d had so many blood thinners, the blood wouldn’t clot. I bled for four hours until they came up and packed my nose. I now have an apparatus on my face that makes it difficult to talk and breathe.
Hence the lack of updates.
I have been mostly sleeping. I appreciate everyone who has called, texted, sent notes, cards, etc.
This has been one of the most physically taxing things I’ve ever gone through. I don’t know when I will be finished, but I pray it is soon. I have been absolutely miserable. I am generally congenial about these issues and make jokes about everything, but right now I’m just so tired that I’m honestly angry. I’m not one of those “why me?” people normally, but right now, I am wondering, “Why me?”
I appreciate my coworkers stepping up and putting together two newspapers without me. I don’t know what the future holds. This is something I normally wouldn’t say, but I can’t feed into denial anymore.
I have serious medical issues, and it’s time to take care of me.
I don’t even want to think about the massive medical bills.
I hope to see you all soon. I had wondered whether to do this as a column on manninglive.com, something I consider by baby, or as a post on Facebook, but I decided to come here because some people may not be on Facebook.
Here’s where things stand: I have to have two days of platelets to help clotting Saturday and Sunday. Monday, the peritoneal catheter will come out.
They have placed a temporary hemodialysis catheter in my neck, and I am doing that dialysis every other day at the hospital while here. When I get out, I will go to the clinic every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for dialysis for four hours.
I am on five different antibiotics for all the different ailments. I will need to follow up with an ear, nose and throat specialist to deal with this nose stuff. One of the longtime doctors said it was the worst bleed he’d ever seen.
Well, a nurse just came in to take blood. It is 5:59 a.m. I have been really doing nothing much than sleeping. My hours and days are all mixed up.
Please continue to pray for and think of me.
Comment by Carmen Atkins
January 27, 2018 at 08:41
Praying you get better soon
Comment by Brenda and Roy Smith
January 27, 2018 at 09:32
BJ, my mother asks every day if I have read an update on FB. I will read this article to her this afternoon. She sends you her love and prayers. We are praying for your complete healing. ⚓️✝️🙏🏻💕
Comment by Lin Bennett
January 27, 2018 at 10:05
Your doing what’s needed. Rest. Our prayers are going up for you. You’re loved and missed but we want you well, so do what is needed.
Comment by Karen Reit
January 27, 2018 at 10:26
Daily prayers for you, Bobby. Thank you for sharing your story with us.
Comment by Debbie Ardis
January 27, 2018 at 11:17
I do not know you personally but I have followed your career since you’ve been in Manning. I know that you are a talented writer and a very smart young man. I am so sad to read this post because you are usually upbeat about your health issues. Having just recently gone through my first ever health crisis I can honestly say you are not alone in this struggle. There is one who knows all and loves all His children divinely. Lay your burdens at His feet. God speed your healing. I will continue to lift you in my prayers.
Comment by Moye Graham
January 27, 2018 at 11:18
Bobby you know I am praying for you. You are a friend that I want to see well and back to doing the things you love to do. Keep your faith in yourself and your maker.
Comment by Becky Alejos
January 27, 2018 at 11:20
Keeping you in my prayers.
Comment by Paulette King
January 27, 2018 at 13:08
Prayers go out to you from The King Family! Stay strong-minded, think positive, and get that much needed rest!
Comment by Cathy Gilbert
January 27, 2018 at 14:36
Bobby … there aren’t a lot of people who can say they understand what you are going thru, but I can come pretty close. Try and stay positive because the depression only makes it worse. What clinic are you going to go to? Look at the in-clinic hemo as temporary but try and find out what may have caused all these complications.
Know that I pray for and think of you everyday. You know how to find me if you need to talk!
Hugs and sappy stuff!💜🤓
Comment by RF
January 27, 2018 at 15:09
Sending many prayers ur way
Comment by MARY J BLACKWELL
January 27, 2018 at 16:24
I’m a past co-worker of your Father. I Pray God Blesses You and Your Family with Grace and Mercy.
Comment by Grammy
January 27, 2018 at 17:48
Sorry you’re having a rough go of it. Hope you’re able to read some and maybe watch a funny movie or two!! Get well soon. You’re in my prayers!!
